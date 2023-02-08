AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Wednesday, Auburn Parks and Recreation announce online registration is now open for the 2023 youth track team.

According to Auburn Parks and Recreation, online registration will be open until March 2 for children ages 8-12.

Auburn Parks and Recreation say the program is designed to prepare the track team for the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association District V and State track meets.

Interested individuals can register online and pay a one-time $50 fee. Scholarships are also available for participants who qualify.

For more information, visit the Auburn Parks and Recreation Youth Track website.