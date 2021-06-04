Auburn planning for full capacity at Jordan-Hare Stadium during football season

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn University football games this fall will take place in a full-capacity Jordan-Hare Stadium, the university said Friday.

On-campus tailgating also will be back for the season, according to a news release from the university.

Auburn resumed full on-campus operations in February and said it expects the fall semester to resemble a traditional student life and academic atmosphere. The university is expected to release some health and safety guidelines this summer.

Tigers Unlimited season tickets are on sale for the 2021 season now. Single game tickets will go on sale later this summer. All tickets will be digital for the season.

Tailgate reservations can be made through the Tailgate Guys website or by calling 334-209-1259. ON-campus parking can be bought through Bruno Event Team at this link.

Auburn opens its season at home against Akron at 6 p.m. Sept. 4.