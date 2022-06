AUBURN, Al. (WRBL) – It’s been 12 years since Auburn University has hosted an NCAA Baseball Regional at Plainsman Park. It’s been 23 years since Auburn has won a Regional at home.

The Tigers have already ended one of those streaks, earning the #14 overall seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament. The road to end the other streak starts Friday against Southeastern Louisiana.

Catch up with the Head Coach Butch Thompson and the Tigers as they prep for play in the Regionals in the video player!