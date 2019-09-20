Auburn releases details of Bruce Pearl’s new 5-year contract worth $20 million

The details of Bruce Pearl’s new 5-year contract with the Auburn basketball team has been released by Auburn University. Pearl was offered a new contract on April 12, 2019.

The sixth-year head coach will make an annually base salary of $250,000. Pearl will also earn $1,775,000 annually in endorsement rights and appearance fees. That amount will increase $62,500 each year he’s with the team meaning he will make more than $20 million if he stays all five years. His new contract came right after he led Auburn to its first Final 4 in school history.