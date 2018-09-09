Auburn, AL – After the Tigers got their first win in Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium, Auburn played their first game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Their home opener was against the Alabama State Hornets. Auburn’s offense stalled on their first two drives. The Hornets forced a three and out on Auburn’s first drive, then forced a fumble on the Tigers second drive. Auburn then clicked on all cylinders and eventually beat the Hornets 63-9.
Auburn runs over Alabama State in home opener
