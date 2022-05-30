AUBURN, Al. (WRBL) – For the first time since 2010, the Auburn Tigers will host a regional site in the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament.

The Tigers are the #14 national seed, and will host Florida State, UCLA and Southeastern Louisiana in the double elimination bracket, with play starting Friday afternoon at Plainsman Park. Florida State and UCLA will open the regional at Noon ET/11am CT, with the game televised nationally on ESPN2. Auburn and Southeastern Louisiana will play Friday evening at 7pm ET/6pm CT, with the game streamed on ESPN’s streaming service ESPN+ (subscription required).

The winner of this bracket will play the winner of the Corvallis Regional, hosted by #3 Oregon State in the Super Regional round. Stay with WRBL News 3 for coverage of the Auburn Regional this weekend.