Auburn Wide Receivers Impressed With Freshmen

Auburn, AL – The one certainty about Auburn’s offense is Jarrett Stidham will be the starting quarterback. However there’s another group causing a buzz on the team. The young wide receiver corps has impressed the Tigers veterans since the first Fall Scrimmage. Auburn Junior wide out Nate Craig-Myers is especially impressed with 6’3″ freshmen Seth Williams. The young Tigers have even impressed vets on the defensive side and many players believe those guys can make contributions right away.

