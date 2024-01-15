AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — The Auburn Women’s Basketball team upset the LSU Tigers Sunday afternoon 67-62.

Behind the largest crowd for a women’s basketball game in Neville Arena, the Tigers pulled off the second top-10 win in the Johnnie Harris as Auburn downed the No. 7 LSU Tigers.

Honesty Scott-Grayson led the Tigers with 20 points but in the end the biggest play of the day for the Tigers was Jamya Mingo-Young stripping the ball away from Angel Reese with 10 seconds remaining.

The win marks the first SEC win of the year for the Tigers.