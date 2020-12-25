Auburn’s Bryan Harsin 1st Press Conference

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)-Former Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School delivered a statement on Thursday night after he slammed referee Fred Gracia to the ground in a move that drew sharp criticism across the nation.

In a video, shared by Duron's attorney, the teenager apologizes to Gracia. "I am extremely sorry for my actions towards you, and I hope one day you can accept my apologies" he said.