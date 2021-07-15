Auburn’s Final Four team reunites as “War Ready”

Atlanta, Ga. (WRBL) – In 2019 the Auburn Men’s Basketball team had an incredible run to the Final Four. It was the first time the Tigers reached the Men’s Final Four in program history. Players like Malik Dunbar, Bryce Brown, J’Von McCormick and Danjel Purifoy will forever be remembered with fans on The Plains. In 2021, those players along with several other former Tigers are reunited on Team “War Ready” as they prepare to compete in the 2021 “The Basketball Tournament”, also known as the “TBT”. For these Tigers the basketball reunion has the players smiling ear to ear.



“You know it’s good to be with these guys and try to make a little more history,” said forward Malik Dunbar

“It’s very special. I miss playing with these guys. It’s probably the best team I’ve ever played with as far as guys getting along together. Good teammates and good guys,” said guard J’Von McCormick.



“Some of these guys I’ve played with them for two or more years. You know just building that chemistry and you know bonding and becoming a brotherhood. It’s a great experience. I’m smiling right now honestly because I’m happy to see everybody. So it’s a great opportunity,” said Purifoy.



These former Tigers hope to capture the TBT’s ultimate prize of $1 million.

For those unfamiliar with the TBT, it’s a summer tournament very simliar to March Madness. A massive single elimination tournament, but “War Ready” is prepared for the grind.



“Once again we’re a 5 seed, so you know how that played out last time. We just need to get our first game under our belt and get that win,” said McCormick.



“So, we’re going to take it pretty serious man. It’s an exhibition game or just a regular scrimmage we’re going to take it serious,” said forward Danjel Purifoy.

They’ve got Now the biggest difference between March Madness and the TBT is the TBT will have a grand prize or $1 million for the overall winner.



“I’m ready man. We all need that money right now for real. I’m ready to go out there and play hard,” said Dunbar.

War Ready will have their first game on July 18th this Sunday against the Bucketneers.