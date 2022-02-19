Auburn’s Harsin promotes Kiesau to offensive coordinator

WASHINGTON (AP) — Growing up in the civil rights epicenter of Selma, Alabama, Terri Sewell heard all the stories.

About the police violence during the “Bloody Sunday” march at the Edmund Pettus Bridge. About the beating of the young man who went on to become Rep. John Lewis. About the blood that was shed and the lives undone to ensure Black people would finally have the right to vote when the Voting Rights Act of 1965 became law.