AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — After an offseason of uncertainty regarding his status, Auburn fans can be certain of one thing — Jarquez Hunter was at practice Tuesday morning.

The junior running back’s status has been unclear for a majority of the offseason and Hunter was absent from the media viewing portion of the first two Auburn practices. It is not known if Hunter participated in practices without media viewing.

Hunter’s status became a little more clear during practice on Tuesday morning when he was seen during the media viewing period participating with the team, according to AL.com.

Before the first practice of fall camp, Hugh Freeze addressed the issue when asked if Hunter would be available to practice.

“I’ll say this again, and I understand the question, but matters related to team rules and procedures, they are handled internally and will not be discussed publicly,” said Freeze.

The Mississippi native enters the season as the Tigers’ most experienced running back following the departure of Tank Bigsby to the NFL. Hunter enters 2023 with just over 1200 career rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in two seasons on the Plains.

Auburn kicks off the season on September 2 against UMASS in Jordan-Hare Stadium.