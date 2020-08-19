Augusta Made “Right Decision” For This Masters Patron

Victor Cross has attended the Masters for over 60 years. His father was a professional photographer that covered the event ever since he was 10 years old. News 3 caught up with Victor when Augusta National said they will postpone the tournament to the fall. While he and thousands of fans hoped they could walk the gorgeous course Augusta National announced that patrons would not be allowed to be at the 2020 Masters.

While Victor was disappointed, he ultimately understood why Augusta National had to make this decision.

“It did not surprise me. I can say that it did disappointment because you know I’ve been going since I was like 10 years old. I don’t think, it’s just not worth the risk,” said Cross. “It’s not worth the risk of fans or patrons. It’s not worth for those players that coming from all over the world. This pandemic is serious business and I absolutely think they made the right decision.”

The 2020 Masters will tee off on November 12th  and conclude on November 15th.

