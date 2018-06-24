Austin Terrell: Shooting for Slovenia

Sports

Columbus -- One local hockey player is getting ready for the trip of a lifetime.

In about one month, 12-year-old Austin Terrell will be playing in Bend, Slovenia for the CCM Selects USA Team.

"Hockey is all over the world, it's not just in one place," Terrell said. "Football is in the USA. Hockey is like soccer. It's all over the place."


Terrell started playing hockey at three years old with the Columbus Hockey Association and is heading into his third year of playing hockey in Atlanta for a select team.

To get ready for the tournament and the level of competition he'll face, Terrell started training with former Columbus Cottonmouths player and assistant coach Orrin Hergott.

"It's not very often you see a kid his age that committed," Hergott said. "He's out on the ice, working hard, trying to get better everytime."

Terrell will be playing in the tournament from July 27 through August 5.


 

