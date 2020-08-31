Baby Gronk makes waves on social media and the football field

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – It’s rare that we see rising football stars from a young, young age.

That’s why Dallas native Madden Sanmiguel (yes his name is Madden) stands out amongst a crowd of other 7-year-olds.

He introduces himself as Baby Gronk. “Im Baby Gronk. I’m the kid that pulls trucks and breaks ankles.”

A viral video of him pulling a Dodge Ram truck put the 7-year-old on the social media radar. He currently has over 10,000 followers on Instagram and over 1,200 on Twitter.

“He started playing (flag football) at four and you know he was doing well but I think we spent a lot of time on training and a lot of detail work that most kids don’t do at that young age and I think that’s where he just advanced,” says his father Jake Sanmiguel.

And with a name like Madden, he’d have to have every skill in the book. But his dad takes a little credit for that.

“I kind of had a plan for him before he came what I was going to do because I had already played high school and college football. So if I had a boy I had kind of a plan laid out,” Sanmiguel said.

That plan looks like its unfolding perfectly..

“We do ladder drills, runs, and routes,” Madden told News 3. His favorite drill routes and his favorite is the go route. Although it’s his favorite route, you’ll more than likely seen the football star crossing the field and breaking ankles.

“He’s super elusive, that’s what I remember, he had great vision,” says Aqib Talib, National Football League Cornerback. Dallas Cowboy wide receiver Amari Cooper says Madden is next up.

He’s trained by his dad and J.Hicks.

Madden says he wants to be like his favorite football player Tyreek Hill because of his speed. When he plays the popular sports game, he plays with the Kansas City Chiefs so he can play with Hill.

Sanmiguel says it was a certain play that made him believe his son had a good chance of being good in football.

“We were playing Talib’s flag football team. He had run to the very right, you know and I thought he I saw all the kids get there and he had like you know, he was probably like an inch away from the sidelines so I thought oh they’re gonna get em and tag him. all of a sudden he just stopped on a dime and crossed the whole field over and I didn’t expect that, that was the first time I had ever seen him stop like that,” Sanmiguel said.

Even though Madden has skills that most 7-year-olds don’t have right now, his dad says of course that won’t stop him from working to get better.

“I really don’t look at it like, “oh he scored a touchdown or two touchdowns.” I look at it more like “Did you see the field right?” the little details to get him better because I know that we got to keep on getting better even though he’s doing good on the field, there are still little things that he can fix that he can do better on.”

Madden is currently signed to rap star Lil’ Boosie.