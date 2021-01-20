 

Baseball Hall of Famer Don Sutton Dies at Age 75

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

63° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 46°

Thursday

61° / 50°
Showers
Showers 64% 61° 50°

Friday

54° / 41°
Rain
Rain 75% 54° 41°

Saturday

62° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 62° 42°

Sunday

58° / 53°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 58° 53°

Monday

71° / 54°
Rain
Rain 67% 71° 54°

Tuesday

67° / 44°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 67° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

61°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

58°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

53°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
53°

51°

8 PM
Cloudy
1%
51°

49°

9 PM
Cloudy
1%
49°

48°

10 PM
Cloudy
1%
48°

48°

11 PM
Cloudy
1%
48°

48°

12 AM
Cloudy
1%
48°

47°

1 AM
Cloudy
2%
47°

47°

2 AM
Cloudy
4%
47°

47°

3 AM
Cloudy
6%
47°

47°

4 AM
Cloudy
6%
47°

47°

5 AM
Cloudy
2%
47°

47°

6 AM
Cloudy
2%
47°

47°

7 AM
Cloudy
6%
47°

47°

8 AM
Cloudy
7%
47°

49°

9 AM
Cloudy
7%
49°

52°

10 AM
Showers
35%
52°

54°

11 AM
Showers
47%
54°

56°

12 PM
Light Rain
64%
56°

58°

1 PM
Light Rain
64%
58°

58°

2 PM
Showers
58%
58°

59°

3 PM
Showers
55%
59°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories