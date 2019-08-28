Beloved Harris County Wrestling Coach Passes Away

Over the weekend a beloved wrestling coach, Gary Zuerner, passed away. Zuerner was battling pancreatic cancer, and passed away surrounded by loved ones on August 24, 2019. Gary Zuerner was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1967-1971. Then he moved to Harris County, Georgia in 1977. He was a dedicated teacher for 26 years and he was also an integral part of creating the Harris County Wrestling Team. After he retired from teaching Coach Zuerner continued to show up and support the Tigers Wrestling Team. His fellow Tigers said that Coach Zuerner is a presence that will be sorely missed.

“Coach Zuerner was Harris County Wrestling. That was his baby and he cared about everybody. Just a genuine, great guy that loved wrestling and loved his kids. He loved Harris County and he’ll be greatly missed in our program,” said Harris County Head Wrestling Coach Alex Moore.

Junior wrestler Tucker Kinsul described how Coach Zuerner was with the current members of the Tigers wrestling team.

“He was always there for us, and no matter what we needed he was there to help us. He never raised his voice, ever. He would always stay calm and if you had a problem he would help you through that problem just as calm as he could. It just showed how much he cared for the team, this school and wrestling in general. I definitely think there will be an emptiness in the room. It’s going to different without him,” said Kinsul.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Zuerner Family Wrestling Scholarship Fund.

P.O. Box 504

Hamiliton, GA 31811

And to the Pine Mountain First United Methodist Church, Round 71 P

Coach Zuerner’s Celebration of Life will be at the First United Methodist Church in Pine Mountain on September 2nd at 2 p.m.