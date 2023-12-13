VALLEY (WRBL) – On Wednesday morning, Beulah High unveiled the latest in their renovations of their athletic facilities, the weight room at the bottom of Southwell Gymnasium. The updated space includes new weight benches, field turf, and more. The administration also announced the construction of a new athletic complex adjacent to the school that will be the new home of the school’s football and track and field programs.

You can watch the ceremonies in the video player above, and watch full interviews from Principal/Athletic Director Adam Johnson, Softball Head Coach Stan Pepper, Football Head Coach Matt Johnson, and Baseball Head Coach Michael Courson below.