Bibb County Baseball player throws first pitch after severe car accident

BIBB COUNTY, Ala (WIAT) – Bibb County High School senior Hunter Bice is excited to be home after spending 100 days in the hospital and in outpatient therapy.

Hunter was in a car accident in November that left him paralyzed from the waist down. He said doctors have told him there is a small chance he could walk again.

Hunter was a third baseman for the Bibb County High School baseball team. Although he won’t be playing this season, he threw out the first pitch for the team’s first home game of the season.

The crowd was emotional as they watched Hunter embrace his coaches and teammates after the pitch.

“It’s crazy. It feels good to be back and it hurts a little, but I feel good to be back home and I have a good support with family, friends, especially my girlfriend and my bother,” said Bice.

Hunter said he’s not letting anything stop him from fighting and having a positive attitude.

He said he received treatment at UAB and the Shepherds Center in Atlanta.

“When I woke up the day at the hospital, I knew I was paralyzed and my mind went in a bad place and I was like you’re not going to be able to do stuff you used to do. I got in Shepherds Center and realized the shape I was in compared to other people and I took that and thought I can actually do this and I’m fine,” said Bice.

Bibb County baseball Coach Kevin May and Clay Massey said Hunter has been an inspiration to the whole team and are excited to welcome him back.

“It’s always been a pretty tight group but anytime you have something like this going on, it brings everyone together. They all love and care about Hunter a lot so it’s been good to see a young group of kids come together,” said Coach Massey.

“This team means the world to me. Its’ the best team ever. I couldn’t ask for a better team. They have supported me like nobody else has,” said Bice.

During the interview with CBS 42, Hunter surprised his girlfriend by asking her to Prom and she said yes!

