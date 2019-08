In early October, testing began on the new, 2018 universal aero kit that will be used on all Indycars. Team Penske-Chevrolet’s 2016 Verizon IndyCar Series champion Simon Pagenaud completed “around 80 laps” of Road America in the Dallara IR12 now equipped with the 2018 universal aerokit.

Get some closeup views of Ed Carpenter Racing’s Spencer Pigot driving a car with the kit in the gallery below and read more about Pagenaud’s impressions here.