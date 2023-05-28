INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis 500 came down to a thrilling restart with Josef Newgarden holding off Marcus Ericsson for his first Indianapolis 500 win.

The victory marked the 19th win for “The Captain,” Roger Penske. An Indianapolis 500 title had eluded Newgarden, who has had an impressive racing career and desperately wanted to see his face etched on the Borg-Warner Trophy.

After winning the race, Newgarden went into the stands and climbed a fence. Check out some photos from his victory celebration on race day.