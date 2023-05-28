INDIANAPOLIS –Race day has arrived for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Follow along with updates from our live blog.

—

12:26 p.m.

Singer Jewel performed the national anthem at this year’s race. IMS called her stripped-down version “unforgettable.”

12:25 p.m.

Opera star Angela Brown performed “God Bless America” during the prerace ceremony.

12:15 p.m.

This year’s Indy 500 field includes nine former winners: Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009, 2021); Scott Dixon (2008); Tony Kanaan (2013); Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014); Alexander Rossi (2016); Takuma Sato (2017, 2020); Will Power (2018); Simon Pagenaud (2019); and Marcus Ericsson (2022).

12:05 p.m.

Tony Kanaan is competing in what is expected to be his final Indianapolis 500. He received a tribute before the race during driver introductions.

12 p.m.

Alex Palou is on the pole for this year’s race. He’s joined by Rinus VeeKay and Felix Rosenqvist in the front row.