Big Ten reverses course, announces plan to play football

Sports

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten reversed course on Wednesday and announced plans to play football beginning the weekend of October 24.

The plan includes an 8-game season for each team.

The Big Ten will also require “student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for all practices and games” to undergo daily testing.

Each institution will designate a Chief Infection Officer who will oversee the collection and reporting of data.

Daily testing will begin by September 30, according to conference officials.

“Everyone associated with the Big Ten should be very proud of the groundbreaking steps that are now being taken to better protect the health and safety of the student-athletes and surrounding communities,” said Dr. Jim Borchers, Head Team Physician, The Ohio State University and co-chair of the Return to Competition Task Force medical subcommittee. 

On August 11, the Big Ten presidents and chancellors postponed all fall sports, including football, by an 11-3 margin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 67°
Periods of heavy rain and windy
Periods of heavy rain and windy 100% 68° 67°

Thursday

77° / 68°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 90% 77° 68°

Friday

84° / 68°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 84° 68°

Saturday

72° / 58°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 72° 58°

Sunday

72° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 72° 57°

Monday

73° / 55°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 73° 55°

Tuesday

75° / 56°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 75° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

6 PM
Rain
100%
67°

68°

7 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
68°

70°

8 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
70°

70°

9 PM
Rain/Wind
100%
70°

70°

10 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
70°

70°

11 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
70°

71°

12 AM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
71°

71°

1 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
71°

72°

2 AM
Heavy Rain
100%
72°

72°

3 AM
Rain
100%
72°

72°

4 AM
Rain
100%
72°

72°

5 AM
Rain
90%
72°

73°

6 AM
Rain
90%
73°

73°

7 AM
Rain
90%
73°

72°

8 AM
Rain
80%
72°

73°

9 AM
Rain
70%
73°

73°

10 AM
Rain
70%
73°

73°

11 AM
Showers
60%
73°

74°

12 PM
Showers
60%
74°

75°

1 PM
Showers
60%
75°

76°

2 PM
Showers
50%
76°

76°

3 PM
Showers
60%
76°

76°

4 PM
Showers
60%
76°

76°

5 PM
Showers
50%
76°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories