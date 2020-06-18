BIKER DAD: Barber Motorsports Museum re-opens Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — The largest collection of motorcycles in the world will be available to the public once again, starting Friday. After months of COVID-19 lockdown the Barber Motorsports Museum will reopen to visitors with some restrictions to prevent coronavirus spreading.

Four levels of motorcycles and a basement full of vintage race cars gleam from the glass-enclosed elevator. Bikes are everywhere, thousands of them, literally stacked four stories high.

The museum and the surrounding park first started when businessman George Barber was looking for a place to store his own vast motorcycle collection. So, he created the museum then added a race track. The park was established in 2003 and now hosts one of the largest motorcycle events in the world, “The Barber Vintage Motorcycle Festival.” In 2019 more than 80-thousand people attended the festival. Motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world came to show their bikes and see the tens of thousands of vintage bikes gleaming in the park, many also taking them into the museum.

Now, just like many other establishments, Barber is planning to bounce back from the COVID-19 lockdown. According to its website, “The Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum will reopen Friday, June 19th at 10am and will resume normal business hours (Mon – Sat 10-6 and Sun Noon-6 ). Some amenities will be suspended including docents, premium tours, and theater access. Guests will be required to follow safety guidelines set forth by governmental officials:

• If you are sick, have a fever or have experienced symptoms related to COVID19 please do not visit.

• Guests are asked to follow the City of Birmingham’s ordinance to wear a face covering in public.

• Practice social distancing by staying 6 feet apart from guests not in your party.

• Wash hands and/or use hand sanitizer regularly.

• Please do not touch or sit on any of the exhibits.

• Minimize contact with all surfaces.”

It is truly an amazing place and you will want to plan your trip to spend much of a full day there because there is just so much to see. This year’s vintage rally is also scheduled for the weekend of October 9th. You can find all of the information about that here.

