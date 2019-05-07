Blue Devils Find Success Without A True Home Field Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Columbus, GA - Home field advantage is a huge adavantage for any team. One team that is still finding success without a true home field is the Columbus Blue Devils. During the playoffs the Blue Devils have practiced at near by Jordan High School. They've played their scheduled home game at Columbus' Golden Park, the former home of minor league baseball. The current Columbus baseball field is still under construction. While it's a werid curveball for this team to deal with season, the players say the challenge has helped bring the team together.

"A lot of things were thrown at us early in the year where we could have laid down and just not battle back and not come together as a team. But in the chaso of not having a field, having some coaches join us late that acutally made us stronger. It caused us to depend on each other. So now later in the playoffs because we went through those struggles in the beginning we're equipped to make a run for it," said senior Robbie Tillman.

"I just feel like playing away from so much has really prepared us for the playoffs," said senior Colby Brabston. "It really helps calm our nerves especially going into the third round game where we have to travel."

Columbus will face North Oconee High School on Wednesday in the 3rd Round of the GHSA Playoffs.