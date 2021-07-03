Bobby Wright officially retires from Central

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday night at the Green Island Country Club, one of the great coaching careers in Chattahoochee Valley history came to a close. Bobby Wright concluded his 44 year career at Central High School on July 1st, ending with 671 wins to just 221 defeats. Wright was inducted into the AHSAA Hall of Fame back in 2015. And while Coach Wright’s stats are incredible, his biggest impact came in the lives he impacted.

I’ll tell you what, he’s had an huge impact on me, because Coach Wright started me coaching football. He actually gave me my first opportunity in the Bi-City area at Central High School, and I learned so much from him. He’s been my mentor throughout my career as a full coach. Tommie Robertson, Texas A&M Running Backs Coach

And as he starts his retirement, Coach Wright reflected on his legendary career.