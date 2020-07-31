Brewers postpone home opener with Cardinals due to positive COVID-19 tests

Sports

by: Dara Bitler

Posted:

PITTSBURGH, PA – JULY 29: Keston Hiura #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with Logan Morrison #2 after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 29, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE (KDVR) — Jon Heyman, an insider at the MLB Network, says that the Milwaukee Brewers-St. Louis Cardinals game scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to positive coronavirus tests.

Heyman said the Cardinals have positive tests, which have forced the postponement of the Brewers home opener.

MLB suspends Miami Marlins’ season through weekend amid outbreak

Earlier this week, the Miami Marlins home opener scheduled for Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

