COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Friday was a historic day for the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots, as they retired their first number in franchise history. Pitcher Brian Trepanier was the recipient of the honor, as his number 29 was retired. Trepanier has been a player for the franchise since its inception in 2021. He holds team records for strikeouts (92), innings pitched (76), and wins (10). The Shaw High alum has pitched collegiately for Augusta State and East Georgia State College.

The Chatt-a-Hoots play their final regular season game on Saturday against Brookhaven at Golden Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm ET. News 3 Sports will have the highlights on the News 3 Nightwatch at 11 pm ET/10 pm CT. You can hear from Trepanier in the video player above.