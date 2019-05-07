Brookstone Gets Championship Redemption Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Columbus, GA – The Brookstone Girls Tennis Team had one mission for this season, and it was to get back to the GHSA Championship game and make up for last year’s finals loss. They got a chance at redemption because they met Walker in the Finals, the same team that beat them for last year’s state crown.

The GHSA Finals started in Rome, Georgia but severe weather forced both sides to reschedule. Fortunately for the Cougars they got to play host for the make up title match. #1 Singles Gracie Hemmings won the first set on Saturday, and just needed one more set to win her match. She eventually beat Riley White 6-2 to give Brookstone the lead over 2-1.