MACON (WRBL) – The Brookstone Lady Cougars entered Friday’s GIAA 4A Championship looking to make history. Despite a valiant effort, the Lady Cougars fell to top seeded George Walton Academy 37-27 in the GIAA 4A Championship at Mercer University’s Hawkins Arena. Brookstone finishes the season 22-7 and 4A State Runner-Up.

You can watch the highlights and hear from Head Coach Kym Ellison in the video player above.