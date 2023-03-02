Wednesday night was a big night for the Brookstone Girls and Valley Boys Basketball teams. The Lady Cougars rode Taiylor Williams’ 31 points to a 37-33 win over First Presbyterian Day to clinch a spot in the GIAA 4A Championship on Friday. The Valley Boys defeated Scottsboro 70-51 to move to 32-0 on the season and advance to the AHSAA 5A Championship on Saturday.

Brookstone will play George Walton Academy Friday at 8pm at Mercer University. Valley will play Charles Henderson Saturday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. News 3 will be at both games, and will have coverage on-air and online. You can watch Wednesday’s highlights in the video player above.