On Friday, three area schools hosted signings for student-athletes announcing the next step in their academic and athletic careers.

Over at Brookstone, Dimitri Flowers signed a football scholarship with Shorter College, while Jenna Smith signed with Reinhardt University to continue her volleyball. You can watch their signings in the video player above.

On the same day, it was a milestone day for two other schools in the area. Over at Jordan, Malik Graham became the first signing for the Red Jackets’ football program since it’s return last season. Graham will attend Concordia University Chicago in Illinois. You can watch his signing below.

And in Lumpkin, a historic day at Stewart County High School. Trenton Hodges became the first Knight to sign a football scholarship in several years, as he signed with Central Georgia Technical College. You can watch his signing below.

Congratulations to all of these student-athletes on their accomplishments!