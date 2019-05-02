Sports

Brookstone Looks For Redemption In State Finals

Columbus, GA - The Brookstone Cougars are back in the GHSA State Finals for the fourth straight year. These ladies don't have a shot at their 3rd State Crown in 4 years, they also have a chance at redemption. Brookstone will face Walker for the 2nd consecutive year in the State Championship game.

This year's players say losing the State Championship last year to Walker has motivated them all season long. On Saturday they're determined to make up for last season's loss.

Brookstone will travel to Rome, Georgia for the 2019 GHSA State Championship match. It all starts at 9:30 a.m.

