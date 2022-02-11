Bryan Harsin attends SEC coaches meetings; no comment on status at Auburn

Birmingham, AL (WRBL) – The annual SEC Coaches meeting went as scheduled in the conference’s headquarters. In the middle of a turbulent off season Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin also attended the meetings. There was of course plenty of interest if Coach Harsin wanted to comment about the investigation and his future with Auburn.



Instead, after leaving the meetings coach Harsin left promptly and chose not to give any comments to questions reporters had for him on the sidewalk outside SEC headquarters.



Coach Harsin was hired as the 28th head football coach at Auburn University last December. In his first year on The Plain, Auburn finished the season with a 6-7 overall record. After a strong 4-1 start to the 2021 season, the Tigers lost their final 5 games. Their final defeat was in the Birmingham Bowl against the Houston Cougars.



However, the off season woes started as close to 20 players decided to enter the transfer portal. Some former players, like defensive tackle Lee Hunter, described a hostile environment under Coach Harsin. Hunter shared that he treated the players “like dogs”. However several players also came to Harsin’s defense. Chandler Wooten tweeted out “We didn’t need a best friend we needed a coach…that’s what we had”



Several assistant coaches decided to also decided to part ways with Auburn. Earlier this month Austin Davis, a former quarterbacks coach with the Seattle Seahawks, accepted a opportunity to be Auburn’s Offensive Coordinator. Before he could actually call a play at Auburn he decided to resign and step away from coaching.



WRBL News 3 will continue to update you about this story as it develops.