Bryant-Denny gates to open at 11:30 a.m. Saturday due to heightened security

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The gates at Bryant-Denny Stadium will be opening earlier than usual Saturday when the Crimson Tide take on the LSU Tigers.

The game is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. but according to University of Alabama Athletics, due to heightened security measures, the gates will be opening at 11:30 a.m.

This comes after it was reported that President Donald Trump will be attending the game. ESPN’s College Gameday will also be on campus Saturday morning.

UA Athletics is encouraging fans to arrive to the stadium as early as possible. Concession stands will also be opening at 11:30 a.m. Fans who don’t want to miss the Walk of Champions will not have to worry as it will be broadcasted on the video boards inside Bryant-Denny.

The game features the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday CST.

LATEST POSTS