SMITHS STATION (WRBL) – It’s a new day for the Smiths Station Football program, as they introduced Bryant Garrison as their new Head Football Coach. Garrison comes from Slocumb High School, with previous stops at Lincoln, Hampton (GA) and Central Gwinnett (GA). Garrison graduated from the University of Alabama, and served as a Graduate Assistant under Nick Saban and Kirby Smart.

