Business On Your Side: White Water Classic

Columbus, GA (WRBL)- Our guest for Business On Your Side is Kristi Goggans, Assistant Director of Phenix City Parks and Recreation. She visited our studio to inform us about the White Water Classic where Tuskeegee University and Lane College will face off for college football.

The White Water Classic will take place Saturday, October 26 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time at Garrett Harrison Stadium in Phenix City, AL. Game tickets costs $15 in advance, $20 on game day, and $10 for students at school ticket offices.

In addition to the football game, there will be several pre-game opportunities starting on Sunday, October 20 up to game day. Some pre-game festivities will include live gospel music, a college fair, a networking mixer, a classic youth 3k run/walk, and a tailgate barbeque competition. There will also be a post-game block party after the game.

Visit pcwhitewaterclassic.com for more information on The White Water Classic, White Water Classic pre-game events, and ticket information.