Callaway Advances To Elite 8 With Historic Win

Hogansville, GA - The Callaway Cavaliers baseball team is back in the Elite 8 after taking down Model 1-0 in game 1 and completed the sweep 4-1 in game 2.

The 1-0 victory over the Blue Devils was a career milestone for Cavs head coach Dusty Hubbard, because it was his 300th career win. Coach Hubbard reflected back on the historic win.

"It just means you've been here a long time. You've had a lot of good kids. It's just a blessing is the best thing to say, to have such good players who buy into what you're doing. That was a fitting way to win. That's what we've based our team on is pitching and defense, that's what got us there," said Coach Hubbard.