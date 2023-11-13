Hogansville, Ga – Callaway High School has become a Georgia High School powerhouse. The Cavaliers seem to always make deep runs into the GHSA post season. In 2020 Callaway High School won their first GHSA State Championship in football. Pete Wiggins is the man that has led the Cavaliers ever since Callaway High School opened in 2005. This season, he led the Cavs to his 175th career victory.

WRBL This Morning Anchor Rex Castillo sat down with the ball coach to talk about this milestone, why he’s stayed at Callaway for so long and what he’s learned during his time on the sidelines.