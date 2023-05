COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The “Drive for Five” is still alive. Calvary Christian left no doubt in their doubleheader sweep over Cornerstone Prep, outscoring the Cougars 31-0 in the two wins. The Knights now advance to the GAPPS 3A State Championship, where they will face the team they beat for the championship last season, The King’s Academy. You can catch the highlights of Calvary’s Semifinal sweep in the video player above.