COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Calvary Christian had an exciting day on the diamond. Taking on Young Americans Christian in the GAPPS Elite 8, the Knights showed up. Winning the first game, of a three game set, 13 – 0. The second game was more of the same, as the Knights won 21 – 0. With that, the Knights advance to the GAPPS Final Four, and there is no doubt that they will be a true force in the next round.

You can see highlights from Calvary’s first win today in the video player above.