PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (WRBL) – In a season filled with ups and downs for Calvary Christian’s Boys Soccer team, it ended with the team hoisting the GAPPS 1-AA State Championship over the pitch at MOBA Soccer Academy in Peachtree City Saturday. The Knights took home the title after 80 scoreless minutes in regulation and two scoreless extra time periods sent the game to Penalty Kicks. In the PK’s, 8th Grade Goalkeeper Caiden Bowie came up with two big saves against Johnson Ferry, while Calvary went 4/4 to clinch the title. You can watch our coverage in the video player above. Below, you can watch the Penalty Kick shootout in full, plus full interviews with Caiden Bowie, Ethan Morgan and Matt Orr.

Penalty Kick takers for Calvary Christian: Gaines Southwell, Hayden Danford, Emmanuel Garcia, Zach Foster