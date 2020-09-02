Calvary Christian Cancels Athletic Events Due To COVID-19 Cases

This Friday night is the first time Georgia High School football teams can play. However Calvary Christian fans will have to wait. Calvary Christian has suspended all athletic competitions until Monday.

Athletic Director Marty Durden said the reason for the suspension of play was due to the positive COVID-19 Cases on the Calvary Christian campus. Durden described the amount of cases were less than a handful, and not an outbreak. He felt that cancelling all athletic events was just the responsible thing to do.

“We just chose to step back and some contact tracing and get a handle on who could be invovled. And to step onto another campus without knowing that would be a little wreckless. I just hate to do that to Brookstone but we had to. We didn’t have any choice. We didn’t want to contribute to anybody unnecessarily getting sick.,” said Marty Durden.