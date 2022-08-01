COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Calvary Christian has announced the hiring of Jay Sparks as Boys Basketball Program Director and Head Coach of the Varsity Boys Basketball team. He replaces Kevin Williams, who took a position on the Men’s Basketball staff at Augusta University.

Sparks has a long history in the Columbus area. In 1989, he started the Women’s Basketball program at Columbus State. Sparks would coach the Lady Cougars through 2009, when he became the Athletic Director at CSU, a position he would hold until 2014. Sparks also spent six years at Brookstone, where he was the Head Girls Basketball Coach, Assistant Boys Soccer Coach and Athletic Director.

