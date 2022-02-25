Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The GAPPS Final Four have a familiar team back in the mix. The Calvary Christian Knights boys basketball team, for the third time in four years, have made it back to semi-finals. The mission this year for Calvary is getting over the hump and try to win a State Championship for the first time in program history.



“We’re trying to get over the hump. Final Four is no longer acceptable. That’s where we’re expected to be. So we’re trying to get over the hump and get into a State Championship and win a State Championship,” said head coach Kevin Williams.



For veterans on the roster like Malcahi Chestnut, looking at a State Runner-Up banner in their gym has been a powerful reminder of their mission.



“We’ve been in this situation for a lot times, but we just haven’t capitalized and hopefully this year we can. You see the banners we have a State Runner-Up but we never got a State Championship and this could be the first one in school history,” said Chesthut.



The Knights will take on Valor Christian Academy on Friday night at 4:30 pm at Creekside Christian Academy.