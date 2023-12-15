COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The GIAA has been adding new schools to its rapidly growing ranks over the last two years, and this fall, a third Columbus school will join the league. Calvary Christian announced Friday that they will join the GIAA, leaving their longtime home in the GAPPS. Athletic Director and Baseball Coach Steve Smith says that the Knights will likely join fellow Columbus schools Brookstone and Pacelli in Class 4A. You can hear Sports Director Jack Patterson’s full interview with Smith below.