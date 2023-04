COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Calvary Christian’s softball team has advanced to the GAPPS State Championship after taking down Lyndon Academy on Monday. The Knights swept a doubleheader in dominating fashion. Calvary won the first game 13 – 2, and completed the sweep by winning Game 2 15-4. The sweep gives the Lady Knights the opportunity to defend their State Championship on Saturday, as they host Peachtree Academy here in Columbus.