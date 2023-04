COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Calvary Christian Knights were looking to do one thing in the 2023 season, repeat as state champions. But, they would have to take down Peachtree Academy in a three game set. They would win the first game 6 -5 in extra innings. The second game was not as close, as Calvary won it 12 – 8. This is the second state title in program history.

You can see the highlights from both games in the video player above.