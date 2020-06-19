Calvary Christian Trio Sign National Letters Of Intent

Thursday was a big day for this Calvary Knights trio. Outfielder Thomas Owen Toole and Tyler Watkins signed their National Letter of Intent to play at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina. Peyton Holloway, a right handed pitcher, is taking his talents to Shorter University in Rome, Georgia.



The seniors also signed the dotted line with a pair of State Championship rings on their fingers. A bright spot in their career which was shortened by the COVID-19 outbreak. Social distancing is the new normal but these ball players were really happy to share this moment with so many people they cared about.



“When I got to see some of my teammates sign to colleges this is something I really want to do this one day. With quarantine and things that have happened I was a little nervous that I wasn’t gonig to get a chance to but I’m glad that we had this opportunity,” said Holloway.



“It means a lot because we really didn’t know if we were able to sign with all these people and you know each and every person here has really helped us out,” said Toole.



“It’s just a dream come true you know. Ever since I was little I wanted to play college baseball and just getting to sign with these guys right here who I’ve grown up with and went through high school just growing as people with them it’s just exciting,” said Watkins.