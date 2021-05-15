Calvary Christian wins 3rd straight GAPPS State Title

The “Back-to-Back-to-COVID-to-Back.”

That’s a unique name for a three-peat, but in unique circumstances like what Calvary Christian has faced and overcome, it works.

The Knights defeated Lafayette Christian in the GAPPS I-AA State Championship winning Game 1 8-4 and Game 2 4-2. In Game 1, the Knights rode the stellar pitching of Matthew Pearce, who had 11 strikeouts and threw a complete game for Calvary Christian. Calvary’s bats helped the cause as well. Carson Collier hit a 2-Run Home Run to left field in the 3rd inning, part of Calvary’s 6-0 start. Lafayette Christian would come back in the 5th and 6th innings, closing the lead to 6-4 before Calvary added two more runs in the 6th.

In Game 2, Calvary Christian jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the 3rd, including a Jax Dyer Home Run, before the Cougars added one each in the 3rd and 4th. From there, the pitching took over the game. Jesse Donohoe came on in relief of Sebastian Griffeth in the 5th, and earned the 3 inning save.